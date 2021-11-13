Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.11. 29,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,300. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

