Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.11. 29,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.60. Nuvalent has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

NUVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

