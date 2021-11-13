NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

