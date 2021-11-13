Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFIN opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

