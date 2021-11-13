Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of MGE Energy worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEE opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

