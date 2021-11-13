Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 145,651 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,651 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

