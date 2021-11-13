Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.15 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

