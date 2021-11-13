Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of LendingTree worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in LendingTree by 6.5% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 175.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in LendingTree by 93.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.00. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $130.02 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

