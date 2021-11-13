Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after buying an additional 576,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.5% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 888,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 119,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

