Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 563.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,152.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

