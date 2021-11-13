Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $615.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

