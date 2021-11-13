Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,400 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Vocera Communications worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 170,932 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 160,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCRA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,872 shares of company stock worth $1,742,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCRA opened at $56.94 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.