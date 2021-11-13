Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,400 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Vocera Communications worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 170,932 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 160,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,872 shares of company stock worth $1,742,573. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

