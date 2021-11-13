NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$8.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

