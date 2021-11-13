Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Nuvve stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $304.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Nuvve alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVVE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Nuvve in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.