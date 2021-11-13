NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Up 163.2%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was up 163.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 109,422,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18,332% from the average daily volume of 593,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 147.54% and a negative net margin of 937.73%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuZee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuZee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NuZee during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuZee by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

