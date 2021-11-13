NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,399.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,399.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,253.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,875.20 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,968.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,980.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

