Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKOR opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.76. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.25.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.