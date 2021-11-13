Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKOR opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.76. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.