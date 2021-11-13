OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,053 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.