OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, OKCash has traded 3% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $433,554.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,905.52 or 1.01792040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.59 or 0.00603268 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,661,125 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

