Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issues Earnings Results

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OLMA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 323,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,747. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
