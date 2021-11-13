Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $65.16 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

