Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report $31.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.80 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 194.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $110.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.71 million to $111.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.89 million, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $124.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omeros.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $6,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Omeros by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 191,610 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 172,702 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
