OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

