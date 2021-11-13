Onooks (OOKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.43 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 120.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002642 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 120.9% higher against the US dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $17.43 million and $631,229.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00074526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00097145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,016.12 or 0.99867966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.76 or 0.07142266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,134,732 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

