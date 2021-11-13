Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $74,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

