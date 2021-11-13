Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $314.13 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00225363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,097,550 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.