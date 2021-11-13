Opacity (OPCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.11 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 122.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $38.12 million and $8.11 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.