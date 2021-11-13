Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $46.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 4248121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock valued at $46,100,354. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 407,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 41.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.45 and a beta of 0.29.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

