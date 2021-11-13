Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

OPCH opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.