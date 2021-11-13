Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE OGN opened at $33.70 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.
In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organon & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,064,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,479,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
