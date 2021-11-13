Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

