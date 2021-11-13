Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

