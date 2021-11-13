Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $517.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.12 and a 200 day moving average of $429.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

