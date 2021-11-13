Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 583 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

