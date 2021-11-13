Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

OTIC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 161,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,811. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 11.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

