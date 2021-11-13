Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Otonomy during the second quarter worth about $1,898,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 338,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.