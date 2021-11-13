Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

OVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

OVID stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 150,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,606. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

