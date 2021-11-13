OWNDATA (OWN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $411,058.49 and approximately $16.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00397774 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $693.17 or 0.01070608 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

