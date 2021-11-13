PAC Protocol Price Reaches $0.0048 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $75.55 million and approximately $130,657.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012282 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,692,850,975 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

