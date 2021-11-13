PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 911,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,530. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 15.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after buying an additional 134,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

