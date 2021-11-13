PAID Network Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $42.15 million and $194,954.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 2,799.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78817839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00071466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00097522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.79 or 0.07193187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,588.07 or 1.00110917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.