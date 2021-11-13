Paloma Partners Management Co Has $268,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $121.83 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.45 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

