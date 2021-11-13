Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $276,000 in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.