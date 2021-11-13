Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 288.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.