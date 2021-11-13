Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

