Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 25,130 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 73.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

OFC opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

