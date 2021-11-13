Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 90,567 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,567 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 1,052,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 933,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $10.99 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

