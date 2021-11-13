Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 3rd

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pan American Silver stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Pan American Silver worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.