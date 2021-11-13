Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$48.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. TD Securities increased their target price on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$407,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,490.

TSE PAAS opened at C$34.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$27.97 and a one year high of C$50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

